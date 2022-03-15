Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.14. 17,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.32. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sotera Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.