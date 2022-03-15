Spartan Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $478,550.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $13.17 million and $478,550.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00044491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.76 or 0.06532322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,004.30 or 0.99770094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00040549 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 102,974,559 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spartan Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.