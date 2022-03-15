SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.96. 2,257,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,647. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

