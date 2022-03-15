SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIE. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 158.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after acquiring an additional 209,815 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 92,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

KIE opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

