Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Buys 450 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $28,624,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 327.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after buying an additional 251,401 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $16,994,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after buying an additional 141,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after buying an additional 86,690 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $169.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

