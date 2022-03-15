Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSFGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNMSF. TD Securities upped their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spin Master from €62.00 ($68.13) to €63.00 ($69.23) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of Spin Master stock remained flat at $$32.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311. Spin Master has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

