Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,807 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HYT opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

