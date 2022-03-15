Spire Wealth Management Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $155.50 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.46 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

