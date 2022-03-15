Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in DexCom by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total transaction of $253,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,690 shares of company stock valued at $15,401,939. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $407.29 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.77, a PEG ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

