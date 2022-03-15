Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Update

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:SRLP opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $435.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.4338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRLP. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

