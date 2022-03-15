Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Up 44.1% in February

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the February 13th total of 321,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,023,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRUUF traded down 1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,824. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust has a 1 year low of 7.50 and a 1 year high of 15.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 11.72.

