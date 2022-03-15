Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,046 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptinyx by 42.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth about $85,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. Aptinyx Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $190.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

APTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

