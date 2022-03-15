Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,683 Shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Huttig Building Products were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 1,509.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 62.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Huttig Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBP opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.52. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

