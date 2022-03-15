Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,748 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AgroFresh Solutions were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 389,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 251,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About AgroFresh Solutions (Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.