Stacey L. Porter Sells 416 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) insider Stacey L. Porter sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $17,355.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 11.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 124.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 105,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 259.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 27.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after buying an additional 71,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 297.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

