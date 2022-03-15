Starbase Price Reaches $0.0026 (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $490,605.23 and approximately $583,171.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00104417 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

