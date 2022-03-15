StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 948,100 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the February 13th total of 545,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SRHBF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. StarHub has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.01.

StarHub Company Profile (Get Rating)

StarHub Ltd. is engages in the operations of telecommunications services and other businesses relating to the info-communications industry. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security and High Security Assurance Product. The company was founded on May 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Singapore.

