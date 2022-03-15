State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,652,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,195,000 after buying an additional 397,333 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,153,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,016,000 after buying an additional 670,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,993,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,655,000 after purchasing an additional 528,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,400,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 510,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,167,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 244,508 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWO opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

