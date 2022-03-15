State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.50 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Watsco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Watsco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $288.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.74. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.32 and a 52 week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Watsco’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 72.63%.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.