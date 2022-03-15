State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,345 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Trustmark worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 60.2% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 28,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 63.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 181.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMK opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

