State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 355 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of MYR Group worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in MYR Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MYR Group by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 76,779 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MYR Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in MYR Group by 111,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.10. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

