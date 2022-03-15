State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 475 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,293,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,160,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,034,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.82.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 443.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock worth $2,740,443. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

