Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Stericycle by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -179.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

