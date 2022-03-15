Steven Bender Sells 8,814 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) VP Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $493,495.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Steven Bender sold 9,119 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $466,528.04.

WHD stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHD. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

