Steven Keith Bowman Purchases 1,000 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Steven Keith Bowman bought 1,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,158.

TSE LNR traded up C$1.79 on Tuesday, hitting C$53.47. 319,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. Linamar Co. has a 1-year low of C$48.99 and a 1-year high of C$84.63.

LNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

