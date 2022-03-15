StockNews.com Downgrades Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to Hold

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks stock opened at $115.28 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $70.22 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.99.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $1,767,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 724,075 shares of company stock valued at $88,163,269. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.