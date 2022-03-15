StockNews.com Downgrades Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.90.

AIZ opened at $170.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.10. Assurant has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $172.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Assurant will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth $1,053,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 27.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 48.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 54,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

