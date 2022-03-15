StockNews.com Downgrades Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

