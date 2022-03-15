Stora Enso Oyj Declares Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4958 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $18.78. 45,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,801. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.
Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY)
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.