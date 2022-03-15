Stora Enso Oyj Declares Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4958 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $18.78. 45,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,801. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

