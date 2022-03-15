Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on March 31st

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4958 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS SEOAY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 45,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEOAY shares. Danske upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. AlphaValue upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.55.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

