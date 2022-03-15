Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 241,895 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 352,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 120,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 72,083 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 41,537 shares during the period.

Shares of HNDL opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%.

