Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,000 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period.

NYSE RQI opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

