Strike Price Tops $37.30 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. Strike has a market cap of $116.83 million and $8.96 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strike has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $37.30 or 0.00091204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00044935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.51 or 0.06588524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,965.77 or 1.00168092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00039756 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,132,249 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

