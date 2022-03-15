Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Randall Wheeler Sells 1,604 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RGR opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $92.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,195,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

