Summit X LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $123.55 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.55 and its 200 day moving average is $137.75.

