Summit X LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Summit X LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 26,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 69,154 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average is $88.35. The firm has a market cap of $205.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

