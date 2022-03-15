Summit X LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.17 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.54 and a 200-day moving average of $152.14.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.