Summit X LLC Has $507,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

