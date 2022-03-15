Summit X LLC Reduces Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Summit X LLC cut its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 186,210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.