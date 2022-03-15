Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.03

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 968559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $289,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,939. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,625 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,961 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $15,968,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 176.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 837,435 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

