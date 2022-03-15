Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.680-$-0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.80 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.170 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.31.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,939 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sumo Logic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sumo Logic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 439.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,143 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

