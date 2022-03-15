Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.63

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.63 and traded as low as $11.43. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 262,974 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUHJY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1401 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

