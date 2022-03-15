Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.21.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780,033 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 61.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,989 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,081 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

