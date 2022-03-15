Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU opened at $30.73 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.