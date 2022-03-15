Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN SDPI opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.13.

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

