Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO David T. Doherty Sells 376 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CFO David T. Doherty sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $20,563.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $69.58.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,884,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,039,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 48.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after buying an additional 409,099 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 378,797 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.