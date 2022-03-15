Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO David T. Doherty Sells 376 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CFO David T. Doherty sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $20,563.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $69.58.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.
Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.