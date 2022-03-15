Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $14.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $45.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $84.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.30 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $85.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,314 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,776,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 307,816 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 274,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 210,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

STRO stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,329. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

