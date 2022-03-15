Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swiss Re to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREF opened at $89.08 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $82.27 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.14.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

