Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

NYSE DHI traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $79.48. 165,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,573. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

