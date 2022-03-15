Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,626 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.5% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 69,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.39. 1,638,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,598,180. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.98 and a 200 day moving average of $217.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

